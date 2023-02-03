Watch: Pentagon holds briefing amid Chinese spy balloon incident

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Pentagon held a press briefing in the aftermath of a Chinese surveillance balloon being detected over the US.

As expected, it was a primary focus of Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder’s conference.

He has previously said that the government was “tracking” the “high altitude surveillance balloon.”

Dubbed a “spy balloon,” the surveillance tool was spotted over Montana on Thursday, 2 February.

Secretary of state Antony Blinken has now postponed a planned trip to China in the wake of the discovery of the balloons.

A spokesperson for the Chinese government claimed it is a “civilian airship” intended for climate research.

It comes after Beijing admitted that it was responsible for its presence over the continental United States.

The trip has been in the pipeline since Joe Biden met with Xi Jinping last year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.