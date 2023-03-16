Watch live as the Pentagon holds briefing after Russian jet forced down US drone
Watch live as the Pentagon holds a press briefing after it released footage showing what it described as a Russian aircraft conducting an unsafe intercept of a US Air Force surveillance drone.
The intercept involving a Russian Su-27 and MQ-9 drone occurred in international airspace over the Black Sea.
The US Department of Defense says the video shows the jet releasing fuel as it passed the drone.
American military had to bring down the surveillance drone after the Russian warplane struck its propeller, according to US officials.
Russian forces reached the site of the downed surveillance drone in the Black Sea on Wednesday, US officials told CNN, as the Kremlin vowed to recover it from deep water around 70 miles from Crimea.
