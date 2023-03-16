Watch live as the Pentagon holds briefing after Russian jet forced down US drone

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as the Pentagon holds a press briefing after it released footage showing what it described as a Russian aircraft conducting an unsafe intercept of a US Air Force surveillance drone.

The intercept involving a Russian Su-27 and MQ-9 drone occurred in international airspace over the Black Sea.

The US Department of Defense says the video shows the jet releasing fuel as it passed the drone.

American military had to bring down the surveillance drone after the Russian warplane struck its propeller, according to US officials.

Russian forces reached the site of the downed surveillance drone in the Black Sea on Wednesday, US officials told CNN, as the Kremlin vowed to recover it from deep water around 70 miles from Crimea.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.