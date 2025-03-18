Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pentagon aims to cut up to 60,000 civilian jobs. About a third of those took voluntary resignations

A senior defense official says that roughly 50,000 to 60,000 civilian jobs will be cut in the Defense Department

Lolita C. Baldor
Tuesday 18 March 2025 18:10 GMT
US Britain
US Britain (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Roughly 50,000 to 60,000 civilian jobs will be cut in the Defense Department, but fewer than 21,000 workers who took a voluntary resignation plan are leaving in the coming months, a senior defense official told reporters Tuesday.

To reach the goal of a 5% to 8% cut in a civilian workforce of more than 900,000, the official said the department aims to slash about 6,000 positions a month by simply not replacing workers who routinely leave.

A key concern is that service members may then be tapped to fill those civilian jobs. But the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide personnel details, said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wants to ensure the cuts don't hurt military readiness.

The cuts are part of the broader effort by the Department of Government Efficiency Service, including billionaire Trump adviser Elon Musk, to slash the federal workforce and dismantle U.S. agencies.

