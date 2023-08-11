Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press
Friday 11 August 2023 08:25

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Show all 10

Aug. 4-10, 2023

People clean up after devastating flooding in China and a tropical storm blows through South Korea. People in Nepal mark International Day of the World’s Indigenous People. A rainbow appears in the sky the day before the 78th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing in Nagasaki, Japan.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by the Associated Press in Asia in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Recommended

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in