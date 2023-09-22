Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press
Friday 22 September 2023 02:53

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Show all 11

Sept. 15-21, 2023

People take pictures during a light show and drummers perform ahead of the Asian Games taking place in Hangzhou, China. A dancer demonstrates a motion-tracking device at a trade show in Japan. South Korean amphibious vehicles taking part in a ceremony that marked the 73rd anniversary of the Incheon Landing led by U.S. Gen. Douglas MacArthur that eventually led to the recapture of Seoul from North Korean invaders during the Korean War.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

