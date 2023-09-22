AP Week in Pictures: Asia

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sept. 15-21, 2023

People take pictures during a light show and drummers perform ahead of the Asian Games taking place in Hangzhou, China. A dancer demonstrates a motion-tracking device at a trade show in Japan. South Korean amphibious vehicles taking part in a ceremony that marked the 73rd anniversary of the Incheon Landing led by U.S. Gen. Douglas MacArthur that eventually led to the recapture of Seoul from North Korean invaders during the Korean War.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

