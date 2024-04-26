Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press
Friday 26 April 2024 03:34

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Show all 12

April 19-25, 2024

People cast votes in the first round of polling for India’s national election. A Long March rocket carrying a crew of Chinese astronauts in a Shenzhou-18 spaceship lifts off at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. Military cadets attend an Anzac Day dawn service at Coogee Beach in Sydney.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

