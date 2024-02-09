Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press
Friday 09 February 2024 09:31

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Feb. 2-Feb. 8, 2024

People prepare to celebrate Lunar New Year in many Asian countries including China and Taiwan; senior high school students celebrate graduation in Seoul, South Korea; fans cheers for a K-pop band in Jakarta, Indonesia; Kashmiri Muslim devotees pray during Mehraj-u-Alam, believed to mark Prophet Muhammad’s ascension to heaven; and Indian Hindu devotees prepare for the Magh Mela fair in Prayagraj, India.

Muslim grooms sit waiting for their brides in a mass wedding in Ahmedabad, India; people grieve after a landslide in Macao town, Philippines; England competes in a cricket match against India; and badminton players compete in a tournament in Bangkok.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

