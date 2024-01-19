Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press
Friday 19 January 2024 05:54

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Show all 9

Jan. 12-18, 2024

People cast their votes in Taiwan's presidential election, Indian pilgrims visit the sacred Pashupatinath temple in Nepal, police investigate an explosion at a firework factory in Thailand's Suphan Buri province, Thailand, and players compete in Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae in Tokyo.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in