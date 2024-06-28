Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 28 June 2024 05:15

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Show all 12

June 21-27, 2024

People celebrated International Yoga Day on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. Bolivian soldiers entered the presidential palace in what President Luis Arce called a coup attempt. A growing Indian community in Mexico makes it mark on the sport's popularity in the country over the past decade. People celebrate Pride in Quito, Ecuador.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP newsperson Fabiola Sánchez, based in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in