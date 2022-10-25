Jump to content

Users report problems sending, receiving WhatsApp messages

People around the world are reporting problems sending and receiving messages on the popular chat app WhatsApp

The Associated Press
Tuesday 25 October 2022 09:25
People around the world are reporting problems sending and receiving messages on the popular chat app WhatsApp.

According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, people started reporting problems around 3 a.m. EDT.

A WhatsApp spokesperson said the company is aware that some people are having trouble sending messages and is working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Meta, previously known as Facebook, bought WhatsApp in 2014. It’s wildly popular especially outside of the U.S., where many people use it for everyday communication.

