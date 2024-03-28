Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: North America

The Associated Press
Thursday 28 March 2024 23:13

AP Week in Pictures: North America

Show all 14

March 22 - 28, 2024

People embrace after a vigil for the victims of a container ship collision into a bridge in Maryland, crowds throw colored powder during Holi celebrations in Los Angeles and a player hangs in the air as he dunks during a college basketball game in Nebraska.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

____

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

