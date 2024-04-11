Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: North America

The Associated Press
Thursday 11 April 2024 23:53

AP Week in Pictures: North America

Show all 17

April 5 - 11, 2024

People across North America watch a total solar eclipse, members of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square perform during a conference in Salt Lake City, and a rainbow forms over Niagara Falls in Canada.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

