AP Week in Pictures: North America
AP Week in Pictures: North America
March 15 - 21, 2024
People celebrate St. Patrick's Day across the United States, students dance at a beach in Florida during spring break and cherry blossoms bloom in Washington.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.
