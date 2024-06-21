Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press
Friday 21 June 2024 07:27

June 14-20, 2024

People protested during a general strike in Panama, Muslim pilgrims gathered in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited North Korea and Vietnam. Kurdish migrants trying to reach Britain were discovered off French shores, and trains collided in India.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Madrid.

____

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

