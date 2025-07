People in Florida neighborhood stop dinner, grab tools to rescue 4 people in plane crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Residents in a Miami suburb used an ax, fire extinguisher and garden hose to rescue four people from a small plane that crashed into a tree in yet another mishap near a busy South Florida airport.

“It was nothing short of heroic,” Angelo Castillo, the mayor of Pembroke Pines in Broward County, said Tuesday.

But Castillo is frustrated. He said there have been more than 30 crashes in the past five years on or around North Perry Airport, which serves small planes. A local street is named for 4-year-old Taylor Bishop, one of three people who died when a plane crashed into an SUV in 2021.

“We need better assurances that these planes are not going to keep falling out of the sky," Castillo said. "The airport was a dairy farm before World War II. Now it's the busiest general aviation airport in Florida. But within a five-mile radius, there are approximately half a million people."

A pilot and three passengers were approaching the airport in a Cessna T337G when the aircraft crashed into a tree in the Pines Village neighborhood around 8 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

“Residents put their dinner forks down to get out there,” Castillo said. “Some had garden hoses to put the fire out. There were cuts and bruises, but all four survived.”

Giovanna Hanley said the plane crashed near her mother's house where she was staying.

“Within seconds, my hero Father in Law was breaking glass and pulling out the injured. ... This is personal. This is angering. This is unacceptable,” Hanley said on Facebook, referring to plane crashes.

An email seeking comment from North Perry Airport was not immediately answered Tuesday. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Castillo, meanwhile, wants an independent investigation of local air safety.

“People are up in arms, and I can’t blame them,” he said.