4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts the San Francisco Bay Area and people report feeling a sharp shake

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 has awakened a number of people in the San Francisco Bay Area with a sharp jolt

Via AP news wire
Monday 22 September 2025 12:25 BST
Earthquake California
Earthquake California (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 woke up a number of people with a sharp jolt in the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was just east-southeast of Berkeley, the survey said. It happened shortly before 3 a.m. PDT.

People posted online that they felt their homes shake.

“Our calls are coming in from San Francisco and the East Bay and all over,” KTVU-TV anchor Dave Clark said in a video from the newsroom. “Things were shaking in our newsroom. ... It caught everyone off guard.”

It wasn't immediately known if there were any injuries or significant damage.

