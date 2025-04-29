No power, no problem. How some in Spain and Portugal defied the outage and embraced the present

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The blackout that engulfed the Iberian Peninsula on Monday was chaotic and stressful for many. But it had a silver lining: People were forced away from their screens and into the “real” world, connecting with the present and one another.

Some Spaniards and Portuguese embraced their day without power.

In Barcelona's Gracia neighborhood, squares were packed with sunbathers and people reading books or playing chess. In Madrid, young and old gathered on sidewalks to listen to radios that, once obsolete, were suddenly lifelines. People in Sevilla clapped and tapped their feet to flamenco.

Some neighbors spoke to each other for the first time.

At a vehicle inspection center, employees hung a net and played volleyball. Staff at a non-profit foundation in Madrid’s Embajadores neighborhood pulled tables onto sidewalks and challenged passersby to a friendly game of trivia. Others played UNO on public benches. Long lines formed for free ice cream that store owners decided to give away.

On railway tracks in the middle of nowhere, stranded passengers practiced viral dance moves as they waited for rescue. Lisbon locals joined tourists at scenic viewpoints and partied under the stars. People across the peninsula sang a cappella or played their instruments in the dark.

The world ceased its whirring and time stood still. Anxiety faded. There was boredom but also mindfulness.

When lampposts finally lit up, crowds celebrated, shouting and waving their hands in the air as if their soccer team had scored.

The power was back. And the notifications pinged again.

Associated Press journalists Tales Azzoni in Madrid, Hernán Muñoz in Barcelona and Armando Franca in Lisbon contributed to this report.