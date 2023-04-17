Leighton Amies: Who is the teenager convicted of murdering boy in knife attack?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Northumbria Police released the picture of Leighton Amies, 15, after he was convicted of killing 14-year-old Tomasz Oleszak.

Leighton Amies claimed he was attacked while walking a friend home through Whitehills Nature Park, and said he did not know he had stabbed Oleszak in the chest.

Prosecutors said his claim of being attacked was a lie and a jury at Newcastle Crown Court found him guilty of murder on Monday 17 April.

“There is a public interest in trying to deflect young people from the carrying of knives, when that happens, this kind of utterly tragic outcome can occur”, said Judge Justice Spencer.

