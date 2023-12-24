Watch Live: Midnight mass at the Nativity Church in Bethlehem

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as midnight mass is held in Bethlehem this evening (24 December), to mark the start of Christmas, despite the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas, will be in attendance, along with public worshippers from Jerusalem.

The ceremonies give people the opportunity to mark Jesus’ birthday, as well as the sacrifices he made throughout his life, with bread and wine being shared among the congregation.

It’s not known if there will be reference to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, however, Bethlehem’s annual nativity scene looked a little different this year.

What is usually a celebratory scene of the birth of Jesus in bright lights, has been depicted in razor wire and rubble, in a nod to real world events.

Baby Jesus’ swaddle can be seen covered in dirt, in scenes similar to that of the real children involved in the conflict.