For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Vanity Fair has apologised after the French edition of the magazine photoshopped out a Palestine flag pin worn by Guy Pearce at the Cannes Film Festival.

The actor, 56, took the opportunity to express his support for the country at the event with the subtle gesture by pairing the pin with his black tuxedo.

He also wore a bracelet in the red, white, green and black colours of the Palestinian flag.

This was notably not photoshopped out of the picture, which was taken by Vanity Fair France.

Israel’s ongoing war on Palestine, which began last October, has resulted in condemnation from some quarters internationally.

The magazine subsequently took to Twitter (X) to apologise for photoshopping out the flag and posted the original picture – an act which did not go unnoticed by eagle-eyed commentators of the festival.

“We have published by mistake a modified version of this photo on the site,” Vanity Fair wrote in French. “The original version was posted on Instagram the same day. We have rectified our mistake and we apologize.”

Vanity Fair has claimed their removal of Pearce’s Palestine pin was a ‘mistake’ ( Getty Images )

The magazine’s apparent failure to photoshop out the bracelet in their apparent act of political censorship did not go unnoticed by commentators.

Alongside pictures of the actor from the event, one Twitter user noted: “So Guy Pearce showed solidarity with Palestine at Cannes by wearing a pin and Vanity Fair decided to photoshop it out.

“Little did they know the bracelet was also of the Palestinian flag colors.”

So Guy Pearce showed solidarity with Palestine at Cannes by wearing a pin and Vanity Fair decided to photoshop it out. 🇵🇸



Little did they know the bracelet was also of the Palestinian flag colors. pic.twitter.com/kxdoVzJa2v — Ahmed Hathout 🇵🇸 (@ahmedhathoutt) May 26, 2024

A second similarly added: F*** you Vanity Fair.

“You edited out Guy Pearce’s Palestine pin but you clowns forgot his bracelet.”

This prompted a third Twitter user to remark: “It will never cease to amaze me that simply supporting a group that is suffering is considered bad.”

A fourth added: “It is completely unacceptable for media outlets to censor actors featured on their platforms. There is a humanitarian reason why Guy Pearce wore the Palestinian flag, and there is a sinister reason why Vanity Fair photoshopped it out.”

Around 35,000 Palestinians have lost their lives in the ongoing war so far ( Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP )

While the actor did not address the photoshopping of his pin directly, after the incident took place, he took to Twitter to further express his support for Palestine.

“Palestinians are being murdered as we speak. Displaced, traumatised, ruined,” the Neighbours star wrote.

“The lives and futures of Palestinian children are being eradicated by a vengeful tyrant. He must be stopped. This must stop. Shame on you Netanyahu.”

The actor then called for an immediate ceasefire, signing off the message with the Palestinian flag.

Palestinians are being murdered as we speak. Displaced, traumatised, ruined.

The lives and futures of Palestinian children are being eradicated by a vengeful tyrant.



He MUST be stopped.



This MUST stop.



SHAME on you Netanyahu.#CeaseFire #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 — Guy Pearce (@TheGuyPearce) May 27, 2024

The Independent has reached out to Condé Nast and a representative for Guy Pearce for further comment.