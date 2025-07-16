Tulisa Contostavlos to find out V Festival assault charge verdict
Savvas Morgan claims the N-Dubz singer hit him at the music event
Update, 16 July 2025: Gareth Varey was subsequently found not guilty of threatening behaviour.
Former N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos will today find out the verdict of an assault charge against her.
Contostavlos, 26, on Monday saw her trial for allegedly brokering a cocaine deal worth £820 thrown out of court.
And now she is set to discover her fate regarding an alleged incident at the V-Festival in Essex in August last year.
Celebrity blogger Savvas Morgan claims that the former X-Factor judge hit him during an altercation at the music event.
Contostavlos is accused of assault alongside her assistant Gareth Varey, 28, who is accused of threatening behaviour.
The pair, both of Royal Drive, Friern Barnet, north London, deny the charges against them.
District Judge Angus Hamilton is set to give his ruling at Stratford Magistrates' Court in east London.
The hearing, which will now go into its fifth day, had been adjourned and transferred from Chelmsford Magistrates' Court three weeks ago.
Earlier this week, a trial against Contostavlos was thrown out at Southwark Crown Court after the judge said there were "strong grounds to believe" that undercover reporter Mazher Mahmood - known as the "fake sheikh" - had "lied" at an earlier hearing.
Contostavlos had vehemently denied brokering a drugs deal, which had been reported in The Sun on Sunday last year.
Mahmood has been suspended by the paper pending an internal investigation.
Additional reporting by Press Association