Peru sentences former President Vizcarra to 14 years in prison for corruption

A court in Peru has sentenced former President Martín Vizcarra to 14 years in prison for corruption

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 26 November 2025 18:55 GMT

A Peruvian court on Wednesday sentenced former President Martín Vizcarra to 14 years in prison for his role in a corruption scheme during his tenure as governor of a southern state.

Vizcarra was sentenced to immediate imprisonment and a nine-year ban from public office.

The court concluded that Vizcarra received illegal payments from companies in exchange for awarding them contracts for two major projects — an irrigation system and the construction of a hospital — during his time as governor of Moquegua.

Authorities accused Vizcarra of receiving approximately $611,000 in bribes from construction companies.

Prosecutors had requested a 15-year prison sentence.

