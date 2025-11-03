Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Peru breaks diplomatic relations with Mexico for granting asylum to former prime minister

Peru has severed diplomatic relations with Mexico after Mexican authorities granted asylum to former Peruvian Prime Minister Betssy Chávez

Via AP news wire
Monday 03 November 2025 23:18 GMT
Peru announced on Monday that it has severed diplomatic relations with Mexico because Mexican authorities have granted asylum to former Peruvian Prime Minister Betssy Chávez, who is facing charges in Peru related to a 2022 coup attempt.

“Today we learned with surprise and deep regret that former Prime Minister Betssy Chávez, the alleged co-author of the coup d’état attempted by former President Pedro Castillo (2021-2022), is being granted asylum at the residence of the Mexican Embassy in Peru,” stated Peruvian Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela at a press conference.

This development adds a new chapter to the ongoing tensions between the two Latin American governments.

