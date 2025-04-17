Former Pentagon spokesman tied to online DEI purge asked to resign, official says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Pentagon spokesman John Ullyot was asked to resign this week following a contentious start for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s communications office, a senior defense official told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Ullyot was one of Hegseth’s initial communications office hires and oversaw some of its most highly visible but controversial moves, including a broad edict to the military services to strip away online images that were considered a promotion of diversity, equity or inclusion.

That directive led to public outcry when images of national heroes like Jackie Robinson and others were removed. Ullyot told Politico on Wednesday he had come to the decision to resign. A senior defense official familiar with the decision said that wasn't the case and that Hegseth's office had requested that Ullyot resign.

Ullyot did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ullyot’s departure Wednesday was not tied to the Defense Department's ongoing investigation into unauthorized disclosures of information, which so far has led to three other senior Pentagon aides being escorted out of the building.

Colin Carroll, chief of staff to Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg; Darin Selnick, deputy chief of staff for Hegseth; and Dan Caldwell, an aide to Hegseth, were placed on leave amid the leak investigation, two other U.S. officials said.

It was not immediately clear what leaks led to the departures.

All three officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss details that have not been made public.