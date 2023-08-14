Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Peyton Manning adds a new title - professor at his alma mater, Tennessee

Peyton Manning, the five-time NFL MVP and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has a new title

Via AP news wire
Monday 14 August 2023 16:16
Manning Tennessee Football
Manning Tennessee Football
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Peyton Manning, the five-time NFL MVP and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has a new title.

Just call him Professor Manning.

The University of Tennessee announced Monday that Manning has been appointed a professor of practice at the College of Communication and Information starting this fall. Manning graduated from Tennessee in 1997 with a degree in speech communication.

He said in a statement his time as a student there was a foundation for teaching him critical skills and techniques he still uses almost daily.

“I look forward to working with the college’s talented faculty, and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers,” Manning said.

Recommended

Manning, who earlier launched the Omaha Productions entertainment company, will join classes during the year as a featured expert.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in