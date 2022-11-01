Jump to content

World Series is most-matched since 2019 through 2 games

Houston’s 5-2 win over Philadelphia in Game 2 was viewed by 10,789,000 people on Fox as the matchup remained the most-viewed World Series since 2019

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 01 November 2022 16:49

Houston's 5-2 win over Philadelphia in Game 2 was viewed by 10,789,000 people on Fox as the matchup remained the most-viewed World Series since 2019.

The audience for Saturday night's game was up 3% from the 10,434,000 for the Astros' 7-2 win over Atlanta in Game 2 last year and an increase of 17% from Tampa Bay's 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020's Game 2, which was seen by 9,184,000. Both those games were on a Wednesday night.

Including Fox Deportes and Fox's streaming platforms, this year's Game 2 was viewed by 10,993,000. The game, which began at 8:04 p.m. EDT and ended at 11:22 p.m., drew a 23.5 rating and 52 share in Philadelphia and a 21.6/55 in Houston.

The two games averaged 11,185,000 viewers on Fox, up 4% from the two-game average of 10,712,000 last year and an increase of 21% from the two-game average of 9,267,000 in 2020.

Game 3 was postponed by rain on Monday night and rescheduled for Tuesday night.

The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in to a broadcast. The share is the percentage viewing a telecast among those households with TVs on at the time.

____

https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

