4 critical, 5 stable after shooting on Philadelphia street

Police say four people remain in critical condition following a shooting that wounded nine people on a busy northeast Philadelphia street over the weekend

Via AP news wire
Sunday 06 November 2022 20:58

Four people remain in critical condition following a shooting that wounded nine people on a busy northeast Philadelphia street over the weekend, police said.

Police said several people emerged from a vehicle and opened fire on a crowd at Kensington and Allegheny avenues in the Kensington neighborhood at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a 23-year-old man, a 27-year-old man and two 24-year-old men were critically wounded. Two other 24-year-old men and two 40-year-old men were listed in stable condition, as was a 23-year-old woman. Police said at least 40 shots were fired. No arrests were immediately announced.

Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford said police could not immediately determine a reason for the shooting.

“At this point in time, it just looks like these individuals may have spotted someone they wanted to shoot at, exited the vehicle and began firing at the group of individuals that were there. We don’t have much more than that in terms of motive,” Stanford said.

There were officers in the area who heard the gunshots, Stanford told WCAU-TV.

“Our men and women are where they’re supposed to be in the sense of being out here patrolling, but we have some brazen individuals in this city that don’t care," he said. “They don’t care how many police officers are out here, and some of them don’t care in terms of how many people are out here.”

