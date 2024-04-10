Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

At least two shot when gunfire erupts at Philadelphia Eid event, official tells AP

A law enforcement official says at least two people were shot at an Eid event in Philadelphia

Claudia Lauer,Michael Balsamo
Wednesday 10 April 2024 21:20
Philadelphia Shooting
Philadelphia Shooting (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

At least two people were shot Wednesday at an Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

The official could not discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear what caused the shooting or how many shooters may have been involved.

The injured were being treated at hospitals, but further details on their injuries were not immediately disclosed.

Dozens of police officers responded to the shooting in the city’s Parkside section. The shooting happened in an area where residents were celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

___

Balsamo reported form Washington.

