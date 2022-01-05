Undisclosed number dead in large Philadelphia house fire
Authorities say a large house fire in Philadelphia has caused fatalities, but they declined to say how many people died
A large house fire in Philadelphia early Wednesday caused fatalities, according to authorities, who declined to say how many people died.
Firefighters and police responded to the fire at a three-story rowhouse in the city's Fairmount neighborhood around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows, fire officials said. The house had been converted into two apartments, police said.
The fire was brought under control after less than an hour, but officials remained on the scene as of 9:30 a.m.
