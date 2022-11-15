Jump to content

Commanders ends sloppy Eagles' perfect season 32-21

The Eagles’ bid for an undefeated season is over

Dan Gelston
Tuesday 15 November 2022 04:19

Commanders ends sloppy Eagles' perfect season 32-21

The Philadelphia Eagles’ bid for an undefeated season is over.

The Washington Commanders turned methodical drives into scores and took advantage of turnover-prone Philadelphia, stunning the Eagles 32-21 on Monday night and sending them to their first loss in nine games this season.

Behind Jalen Hurts, the Eagles were 8-0 for the first time in franchise history and the last team in the NFL that could make a run at Miami’s 17-0 mark in 1972 and the lone perfect season. The 2007 New England Patriots came close, going 18-0 before a Super Bowl loss.

The Eagles had their shot at perfection slip out of their hands.

Trailing at halftime for the first time this season, Hurts seemed to have one more big play left in him to pull out a victory. He connected on a deep ball to wide receiver Quez Watkins on a 51-yard reception late in the fourth quarter down 26-21. Watkins hit the ground, popped up and took off running, only to fumble the ball and give Washington possession.

That was it for the Eagles -- and their third turnover, a high number for a team that had only three turnovers in the first eight games.

A.J Brown had a catch knock off his hands and turn into an interception, and Dallas Goedert fumbled in the fourth quarter.

Washington’s Taylor Heinicke again started for injured QB Carson Wentz, the much-maligned former Eagles QB who did play a key role in helping them win a Super Bowl in the 2017 season. He wasn’t flashy, but efficient, going 17 for 29 and throwing 229 yards. Terry McLaurin had 128 yards receiving -- including a 41-yard haul that led to a field goal. Joey Slye kicked four field goals.

The Commanders also spoiled Pittsburgh’s 11-0 start in 2020.

Hurts threw for just 174 yards.

