Vietjet plane with 214 people aboard lands safely in Philippines after technical problem

A Vietjet plane carrying 214 people made an unscheduled but safe landing in the northern Philippines on Wednesday morning after encountering an unspecified technical problem. None of the passengers and crew was hurt.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said the Airbus A321 was enroute to Vietnam from the South Korean city of Incheon when it encountered the problem and had to divert to Laoag international airport in Ilocos Norte province.

“The pilot did not declare an emergency. He informed the tower of difficulty due to a technical problem. No engine failure was reported,” the civil aviation agency’s spokesman Eric Apolonio told The Associated Press.

The passengers were brought to an airport lounge to wait for a replacement aircraft that was expected to arrive later Wednesday, Apolonio said.