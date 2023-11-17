Jump to content

Powerful earthquake shakes southern Philippines, causing ceilings to fall at malls

A powerful undersea earthquake has shaken the southern Philippines, causing ceilings in shopping malls to plunge to the ground as shoppers screamed

Via AP news wire
Friday 17 November 2023 13:01
Philippines Earthquake
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A powerful undersea earthquake shook the southern Philippines on Friday, causing ceilings in shopping malls to plunge to the ground as shoppers screamed. There were no immediate reports of injuries, and no tsunami warning was in effect.

The magnitude 6.7 quake was located 26 kilometers (16 miles) from Burias at the southern tip of the Philippines, the U.S. Geological Survey said. It was centered at a depth of 78 kilometers (48 miles), it said.

Videos posted on social media showed ceilings falling at two large malls as pillars swayed and people cowered and shouted in fear. The SM City General Santos mall and Robinsons GenSan mall announced temporary closures. There were no reports of injuries.

The presidential palace said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. instructed government agencies to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone affected by the quake.

The Philippines experiences regular earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the ocean.

