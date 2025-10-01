Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos show destruction and rescue efforts after Philippines earthquake

Rufino Alub,Aaron Favila,Jacqueline Hernandez
Wednesday 01 October 2025 19:27 BST

Rescuers check the rubble for survivors and bring out victims in body bags following a powerful magnitude-6.9 earthquake that struck off the coast of Bogo in Cebu province, Philippines. The quake late Tuesday collapsed houses and buildings, killing dozens of people. The toll was expected to rise as rescuers reach hard-hit areas.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

