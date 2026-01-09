Photos show aftermath of avalanche of garbage at a Philippines landfill

NewsPhotos show aftermath of avalanche of garbage at a Philippines landfillBookmarkBookmark popoverRemoved from bookmarksClose popoverPhotos show aftermath of avalanche of garbage at a Philippines landfillShow all 9 Officials say an avalanche of garbage and debris buried or trapped workers at a landfill in the Philippines, killing one person, injuring a dozen and leaving others missing. This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.More aboutPhilippines
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks