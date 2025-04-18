AP PHOTOS: Devout in the Philippines mark Holy Week with flagellations, processions and passion play

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dozens of penitents whip their backs to atone for their sins during Good Friday rites in the streets of the southern Philippine town of Kalayaan, as Christians across this largely Catholic country commemorate the passion and sufferings of Jesus.

Residents watch as costumed men parade the streets and flagellate themselves using whips made of wood. The ritual is frowned upon by the church.

Luis Bautista, 27, says he does this so he can experience the hardships of Christ and also pray for the safety of his family.

Penitent Jayve Lorenzo, who has been participating in flagellation rituals for 19 years, says he offers his vow during the holy week because of family problems and to pray for good health.

The penitents, mostly residents, walk under the scorching heat and stop at stations to pray or take a water break. They can be seen dancing as they whip their backs shortly after prayers.

Baby Ragaza leaves boiled eggs and water in front of her house for the penitents to take a break. She does this in memory of her late husband and to bring herself closer to God. “I am just happy to help and ease their hardships.” she says.

After going around town, the penitents hike to a small waterfall to wash the blood from their backs.

Meanwhile, residents of nearby Paete, a town of 25,000 people, pushed life-size images of Christ and saints during an evening procession around small roads on Holy Wednesday. The following day, a play was performed at the town plaza under the scorching summer heat as part of Maundy Thursday rites.

Rowell Ybanez, parish pastoral council moderator of Saint James the Apostle, said the lenten rituals in their town have been carried on for hundreds of year, attracting tourists to a town known for wood carvings.

Ybanez said Paete is one of the most colorful towns in the Philippines “because art and faith are intertwined in our town.”

Various lenten rituals are practiced all over the Philippines. Some people even hang themselves from a cross, to strengthen their faith in God.