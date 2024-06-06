Man charged with killing Indiana police officer dies in prison while awaiting trial

Jump to content

Via AP news wire
Thursday 06 June 2024 14:44
A man charged with fatally shooting an Indiana police officer in the head in 2022 died Thursday at a state prison, authorities said.

Phillip Lee was being held at Pendleton prison while awaiting trial next year on murder and other charges in the death of Richmond Officer Seara Burton.

Lee was “discovered alone in his cell and unresponsive by correctional staff. ... Toxicology results and an autopsy are pending, although no foul play is suspected,” state police said.

No other details were released.

Burton, 28, was shot while assisting officers who had stopped Lee on his moped and suspected that he possessed drugs. She died a month later in September 2022. She had been a police officer for four years in Richmond, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) east of Indianapolis.

Prosecutors had said the death penalty was possible in Lee’s case.

