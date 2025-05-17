PHOTO GALLERY: Storm systems sweep across parts of the U.S. Midwest and South killing at least 23
Via AP news wire
Saturday 17 May 2025 22:32 BST
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors
Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in