Photos of a Gambian village where a 'sea war' is brewing

Grace Ekpu
Thursday 28 August 2025 23:18 BST

A brewing “sea war” off Gambia pits local fishermen against foreign trawlers, and each other, as overfishing and global seafood demand strain dwindling stocks. The clashes are fracturing coastal communities, with experts warning that Gambia’s fish population could collapse within years.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

