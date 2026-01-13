Photos of tensions between federal officers and locals in Minneapolis
Tensions between residents and federal immigration officers continued to rise in the Twin Cities area. Officers responded with tear gas to a crowd of whistle-blowing bystanders in Minneapolis who came to see the aftermath of a car crash involving immigration agents, just a few blocks from where a woman was fatally shot last week. Students from Roosevelt High School staged a protest against her killing.
