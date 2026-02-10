Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Photos show hunger and water scarcity as drought grips northern Kenya

Prolonged drought has left millions of people struggling to find food and water in parts of northern Kenya, where livestock deaths have deepened the crisis for pastoral communities.

Images show residents lining up for food aid, sharing rations after distributions and children and women fetching scarce water for households and surviving animals.

The northeastern regions, including areas near the Somali border, are among the hardest hit after repeated failed rainy seasons.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in