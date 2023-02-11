For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Each week the picture editors at The Independent sort through hundreds of thousands images sent into us by photography agencies from all around the world.

These are some of the most eye-catching and the most striking images from culture, news, politics, sport and lifestyle.

You can also keep up with the latest photography making headlines via our Instagram.

(Reuters)

Muay Thai boxers perform the “Wai Khru” to set a Guinness World Record during a Thai martial arts festival.

(PA)

People walk their dogs along Tynemouth beach on the northeast coast of England.

(AP)

A yellow-vented bulbul takes a mealworm from a flower on the outskirts of Melaka, Malaysia.

(AFP/Getty)

A protester holds flares in Nice during a demonstration on the third day of nationwide rallies against pension reforms in France.

(EPA)

A woman at a market in the Pathum Thani province, Thailand.

(AP)

An Icelandic horse at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany.

(AFP/Getty)

Acrobatic flying team Patrouille de France jet over the race track prior to the women’s Super-G event at the Alpine Ski World Championship in Meribel, France.

(EPA)

Worshipers wear body paint during the sacred Ngerebeg ritual at Tegallalang village in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia.

(PA)

A robin redbreast takes flight in Dublin’s botanic gardens.

(PA)

The Princess of Wales interacts with a child as she departs the National Maritime Museum Cornwall in Falmouth.

(AFP/Getty)

Alexis Pinturault competes during the Men’s Super-G event of the FIS Alpine Ski World Championship 2023 in Courchevel, French Alps.

(Reuters)

Demonstrators wear costumes as they take part in the Fridays for Future climate strike, ahead of the upcoming state elections, in Berlin, Germany.

(AP)

A peacock stands in Lake View Park in Islamabad, Pakistan.