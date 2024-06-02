2 dead, 7 injured after shooting at a bar in suburban Pittsburgh

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

An exchange of gunfire in a bar in suburban Pittsburgh over the weekend has left two people dead and seven others injured, police in western Pennsylvania said.

Allegheny County police said the early morning Sunday shooting occurred at the Ballers Hookah Lounge and Cigar Bar in Penn Hills.

First responders discovered the bodies of an adult male and adult female inside the bar around 3 a.m. Sunday, county police said. Seven additional victims were reported, some transported from the scene and others showing up at hospitals, police said in a statement posted on social media.

One of the victims was in critical condition, while the others had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Preliminary information indicates that “an altercation took place inside the bar and multiple individuals opened fire,” county police said.

No arrests were immediately reported. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.