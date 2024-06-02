Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

2 dead, 7 injured after shooting at a bar in suburban Pittsburgh

Police say an exchange of gunfire in a suburban Pittsburgh bar has left two people dead and seven others injured

Via AP news wire
Sunday 02 June 2024 15:42

2 dead, 7 injured after shooting at a bar in suburban Pittsburgh

Show all 2

An exchange of gunfire in a bar in suburban Pittsburgh over the weekend has left two people dead and seven others injured, police in western Pennsylvania said.

Allegheny County police said the early morning Sunday shooting occurred at the Ballers Hookah Lounge and Cigar Bar in Penn Hills.

First responders discovered the bodies of an adult male and adult female inside the bar around 3 a.m. Sunday, county police said. Seven additional victims were reported, some transported from the scene and others showing up at hospitals, police said in a statement posted on social media.

One of the victims was in critical condition, while the others had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Preliminary information indicates that “an altercation took place inside the bar and multiple individuals opened fire,” county police said.

No arrests were immediately reported. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in