Watch live: Sunak faces Starmer in PMQs as Tories threaten revolt over Rwanda treaty
Watch as Rishi Sunak goes head to head with Sir Keir Starmer in Prime Minister’s Questions as the Conservatives face a revolt over the Rwanda treaty on Wednesday (6 December).
Mr Sunak is said to have ruled out a radical move to opt out of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) – despite a rebellion by the Tory right that threatens his ‘plan B’ Rwanda legislation.
It comes as the leading right-winger Suella Braverman, sacked by Mr Sunak as home secretary last month, is set to question the PM’s immigration policies in a dramatic statement in the Commons.
Ms Braverman is expected to make a formal resignation statement in the Commons this afternoon following her bitter exit last month. She could join calls for an ECHR opt-out, or push for Mr Sunak to show he is willing to quit the convention.
