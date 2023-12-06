Jump to content

Watch live: Sunak faces Starmer in PMQs as Tories threaten revolt over Rwanda treaty

Lucy Leeson
Wednesday 06 December 2023 11:49

Close

Watch as Rishi Sunak goes head to head with Sir Keir Starmer in Prime Minister’s Questions as the Conservatives face a revolt over the Rwanda treaty on Wednesday (6 December).

Mr Sunak is said to have ruled out a radical move to opt out of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) – despite a rebellion by the Tory right that threatens his ‘plan B’ Rwanda legislation.

It comes as the leading right-winger Suella Braverman, sacked by Mr Sunak as home secretary last month, is set to question the PM’s immigration policies in a dramatic statement in the Commons.

Ms Braverman is expected to make a formal resignation statement in the Commons this afternoon following her bitter exit last month. She could join calls for an ECHR opt-out, or push for Mr Sunak to show he is willing to quit the convention.

