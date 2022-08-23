Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Poland pushing legislation to protect polluted Oder River

Poland's government is introducing urgent legislation to protect the Oder River and prevent further catastrophes like the current pollution and massive die-off of fish

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 23 August 2022 14:17

Poland pushing legislation to protect polluted Oder River

Show all 2

Urgent legislation is to take effect this year to protect Poland's Oder River and prevent further catastrophes like the current pollution and massive die-off of fish, officials said Tuesday.

Deputy infrastructure minister Marek Grobarczyk said the legislation, to be adopted via an extraordinary procedure, is to provide funds for steady monitoring of the Oder’s waters and for new sewage treatment plants to ensure discharge does not threaten the river’s ecosystem.

It is also to provide financial compensation to businesses hardest hit by what authorities call the worst natural disaster in the Oder area in many years.

Some 130 tons of dead fish have been pulled from the river in Poland and many more in neighbouring Germany since late July, when fishermen in southwestern Poland first noticed signs of the ecological disaster.

Experts in Poland and in Germany have found toxic algae in the river water and changes in its chemical composition but have not pointed to the cause of that or to any single factor that could have killed the fish.

Recommended

An official in charge of Poland’s water systems, Krzysztof Wos, said there are almost 300 illegal, unmonitored discharge points on the Oder, some of them under investigation now.

His office, the state-run Poland's Waters, issues licenses allowing businesses and industry to discharge their waste into rivers, under strict parameters. However, there is no permanent monitoring system.

The Oder, some 840 kilometers (520 miles) long, starts in Czechia but mostly runs through southwestern Poland and along the border with Germany before emptying into the Baltic Sea.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in