5 people killed and 5 injured in Poland when a small plane crashes into a hangar during bad weather

Rescuers in Poland are saying that five people were killed and another five were injured when a Cessna 208 plane crashed into a hangar at a sky diving center in bad weather conditions in central Poland

Via AP news wire
Monday 17 July 2023 22:02

5 people killed and 5 injured in Poland when a small plane crashes into a hangar during bad weather

Five people were killed and another five were injured when a Cessna 208 plane crashed Monday into a hangar at a sky diving center in bad weather in central Poland, rescuers said.

The plane's pilot and four people sheltering in the hangar from stormy weather were killed in the afternoon crash in Chrcynno, firefighters spokesperson Monika Nowakowska-Brynda said. An additional five people were injured, two of them seriously, she said.

Chrcynno is about 45 kilometers (28 miles) northwest of Warsaw.

Firefighters and airborne ambulances took injured victims to local hospitals in the Nowy Dwor Mazowiecki area.

Rescuers were still checking the hangar for additional victims, said Katarzyna Urbanowska, another spokesperson for local firefighters.

Prosecutors and police were investigating the cause of the accident.

