Poland is still not ready to adopt the euro, its finance minister says

Twenty years after Poland joined the European Union, its finance minister says the country is still not ready to adopt the euro currency

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 30 April 2024 10:37
Poland Euro
Poland Euro (Copyright 2004 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Twenty years after joining the European Union, Poland is still not ready to adopt the euro currency, the finance minister in the pro-European Union government said.

Andrzej Domański, finance minister in the Cabinet of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, said in an interview on TVN24 on Monday that Poland joining the eurozone, the currency union of 20 EU members, is not justified at this time.

He said he believed that having its own currency, the zloty, helped Poland avoid recession during the global financial crisis and to weather other shocks.

On Wednesday, Poland and nine other countries will mark the 20th anniversary of joining the EU, on May 1, 2004. Under the terms of membership, Poland committed itself to replacing the zloty with the single European currency.

