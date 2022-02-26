Poland refuses to play Russia in WC qualifier, cites Ukraine
Poland is refusing to play its World Cup qualifier against Russia in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Poland is refusing to play its World Cup qualifier against Russia in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Polish soccer federation president said Saturday.
Cezary Kulesza made the announcement on Twitter, citing Russia’s assault, and indicated Poland was in talks with other federations to present a unified position to FIFA.
"No more words, time to act!” Kulesza wrote, saying the move was prompted by the “escalation of the aggression.”
Previously, Poland had only said it didn’t want to play the qualifying playoff semifinal in Moscow on March 24.
The winner plays Sweden or the Czech Republic for a place at the Qatar World Cup.
Russian troops pressed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, after a night of explosions and street fighting that sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter underground.
It was not immediately clear how far Russian troops had advanced. Ukrainian officials reported some success in fending off assaults, but fighting persisted near the capital.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.