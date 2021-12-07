Poland to require vaccine shots for teachers, medics, police

Poland is introducing mandatory vaccination by March 1 for teachers, medical workers and uniformed security workers like police, the military, firefighters and security guards

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 07 December 2021 13:26
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Poland is introducing mandatory vaccinations by March 1 for teachers, medical workers, and uniformed security workers like police, the military, firefighters and security guards.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said Tuesday that after March 1, vaccination will be a condition for performing jobs in these sectors. He said amid a continuing high level of daily new infections, Poland was following in the footsteps of Germany and Austria in requiring vaccine jabs for these three professional groups.

He said starting Dec. 15, the number of guests at hotels, restaurants, eateries, theaters and churches is being reduced to 30% capacity from the current 50%, while discos and nightclubs will be closed.

Poland, a nation of 38 million, is seeing around 20,000 new infections a day and has had over 86,000 COVID-19 patients die in the pandemic.

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

