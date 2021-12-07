Poland to require vaccine shots for teachers, medics, police
Poland is introducing mandatory vaccination by March 1 for teachers, medical workers and uniformed security workers like police, the military, firefighters and security guards
Poland is introducing mandatory vaccinations by March 1 for teachers, medical workers, and uniformed security workers like police, the military, firefighters and security guards.
Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said Tuesday that after March 1, vaccination will be a condition for performing jobs in these sectors. He said amid a continuing high level of daily new infections, Poland was following in the footsteps of Germany and Austria in requiring vaccine jabs for these three professional groups.
He said starting Dec. 15, the number of guests at hotels, restaurants, eateries, theaters and churches is being reduced to 30% capacity from the current 50%, while discos and nightclubs will be closed.
Poland, a nation of 38 million, is seeing around 20,000 new infections a day and has had over 86,000 COVID-19 patients die in the pandemic.
___
Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.