Top EU court rules Polish Constitutional Tribunal is not independent

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The European Union's top court ruled on Thursday that Poland's Constitutional Tribunal was not "independent and impartial" because of politicized appointments made under the previous conservative Polish government.

In its ruling, the EU's Court of Justice said the Polish Constitutional Tribunal had “infringed the principle of effective judicial protection” and “disregarded the primacy, autonomy, effectiveness and uniform application of EU law."

The Constitutional Tribunal is the highest judicial body in Poland, responsible for checking the compatibility of laws, policies and international agreements with the national constitution.

Between 2015 and 2023, Poland's former ruling party, Law and Justice, drastically transformed the country's justice system, including establishing political control over top courts such as the Constitutional Tribunal and the Supreme Court.

That put Poland on a collision course with the European Commission, the EU executive, which challenged some of the reforms in front of the EU top court and suspended payments of funds to Poland.

The EU court said the way three of the judges and the president of the Polish Constitutional Tribunal were appointed under the Law and Justice party called into question its status "as an independent and impartial tribunal established by law within the meaning of EU law."

In theory, such a ruling by the top EU court should trigger national reforms to restore the independence of the Polish Constitutional Tribunal, a requirement for the country to be in the EU.

In practice, two successive ministers of justice appointed by a new liberal government, in power since 2023, have failed to restore the independence of that court. The main reason is that Poland's current and past presidents, both politically aligned with Law and Justice, have either vetoed or promised to veto legislative changes that would reverse the reforms.

Poland's Justice Minister Waldemar Żurek welcomed Thursday's ruling. “This ruling obliges our state to take action,” he said in a comment posted on X. “We must rebuild a genuine, independent Tribunal together. This is a fundamental issue for the state and citizens. We are ready for this task.”