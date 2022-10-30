Jump to content

Police: Men attack vigil outside Iranian embassy in Berlin

German police are investigating an attack on a pro-democracy vigil outside the Iranian embassy in Berlin in which three people were injured

Via AP news wire
Sunday 30 October 2022 14:32
Germany Iran Protest
German police are investigating an attack on a pro-democracy vigil outside the Iranian embassy in Berlin in which three people were injured in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police said an officer guarding the embassy saw three men with face coverings tear banners and flags from a mobile home parked near the building.

Despite calls by the officer for them to stop, the assailants opened the door to the mobile home and attacked the four men inside, police said in a statement.

Three of occupants were injured in the ensuing fight, it said. The assailants fled by car.

German news agency dpa reported that the mobile home sported banners reading “Iranians want democracy” and “Women Life Freedom,” a slogan widely used in recent anti-government protests in Iran.

There have also been large solidarity protests in Germany and other European countries.

